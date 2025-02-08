Delhi polls: Congress leads in ZERO seats





Speaking to ANI, Tokas, who had contested from the RK Puram constituency emphasized that the Congress will get more seats than expected. "Congress will get more seats than expected and I assure you that government in Delhi will not be formed without Congress party...Congress will be the king-maker in this election," he said.





As per the early trends from the Election Commission, the Congress is yet to open its account in the Delhi election results.

As early trends of the counting of votes of the Delhi Assembly elections came in on Saturday indicating a tight race between the AAP and the BJP, Congress leader Vishesh Tokas enthused confidence in his party's ability to emerge as "king-maker" stating that no government will be formed in Delhi without Congress' support.