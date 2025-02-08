RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi polls: Congress leads in ZERO seats

February 08, 2025  11:30
Delhi is headed for a saffron sweep
As early trends of the counting of votes of the Delhi Assembly elections came in on Saturday indicating a tight race between the AAP and the BJP, Congress leader Vishesh Tokas enthused confidence in his party's ability to emerge as "king-maker" stating that no government will be formed in Delhi without Congress' support.

Speaking to ANI, Tokas, who had contested from the RK Puram constituency emphasized that the Congress will get more seats than expected. "Congress will get more seats than expected and I assure you that government in Delhi will not be formed without Congress party...Congress will be the king-maker in this election," he said. 

As per the early trends from the Election Commission, the Congress is yet to open its account in the Delhi election results.
To form the government in the union territory, a party needs to win at least 36 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 46 seats in early trends while Aam Aadmi Party was ahead in 24, as per data on the Election Commission website, as counting of votes was underway for the assembly election in Delhi on Saturday....

With the Bharatiya Janata Party a clear winner in the Delhi assembly elections, meet the BJP aspirants for the chief minister's post.

The sharp remark was intended after Congress and AAP's decision to contest the Delhi elections separately, despite being allies under the INDIA bloc banner.

