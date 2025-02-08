Delhi ke dil mein Modi: Amit Shah





In a post on X, Shah said, "Delhi ke Dil mein Modi (Modi in the heart of Delhi)".





"The people of Delhi have worked to make Delhi Aapda-free by destroying the 'Sheeshmahal' of lies, deceit and corruption. Delhi has taught such a lesson to those who break promises that it will set an example for those who make false promises to the public across the country. This is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi," he added.





The Home Minister also expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi for their support and said BJP is determined to fulfil all its promises.





"This is a victory of 'Modi ki Guarantee' and the faith of Delhiites in Modiji's vision of development. Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for this massive mandate. Under the leadership of Modi ji, BJP is determined to fulfil all its promises and make Delhi the number-1 capital of the world," Amit Shah said.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to form the government in Delhi after 27 years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the "rule of lies" has ended in Delhi and this is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi.