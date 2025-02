Delhi results: CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I want to congratulate the people of Delhi for making BJP win in Delhi after 27 years. This is the faith they have shown in PM Narendra Modi's leadership and his work. People of Delhi have also exposed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. The faith bestowed upon BJP by the people of Delhi will not go to waste. I assure the people of Delhi that BJP will bring change."