Delhi has become Aapda-mukt: Modi at BJP hq

Hailing the Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi assembly polls victory as 'historic', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of the national capital have shown the door to 'AAP-da' and now a double-engine government will ensure development at a double speed.





He said Delhiites are celebrating BJP's victory and respite from 'AAP-da', a term he used throughout the campaign to criticise the Aam Aadmi Party's rule.





"People of Delhi today have enthusiasm and satisfaction. There is relief of liberating Delhi from 'AAP-da'. I thank all Delhiites for entrusting their faith in 'Modi ki guarantee'," the prime minister said in his address from BJP headquarters.





"Now Delhi's double-engine government will ensure development at double speed. It is a historic win and not a usual victory as the people of Delhi have shown the door to 'AAP-da'. Delhi has become Aapda-mukt," Modi said.





The prime minister said the people of Delhi have short-circuited the politics of short-cuts.





They have made it clear that they are real owners of Delhi and they have rejected those who treated it as their property, he said. -- PTI