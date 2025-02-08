RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi has become Aapda-mukt: Modi at BJP hq

February 08, 2025  20:07
Hailing the Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi assembly polls victory as 'historic', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of the national capital have shown the door to 'AAP-da' and now a double-engine government will ensure development at a double speed.

He said Delhiites are celebrating BJP's victory and respite from 'AAP-da', a term he used throughout the campaign to criticise the Aam Aadmi Party's rule.

"People of Delhi today have enthusiasm and satisfaction. There is relief of liberating Delhi from 'AAP-da'. I thank all Delhiites for entrusting their faith in 'Modi ki guarantee'," the prime minister said in his address from BJP headquarters.

"Now Delhi's double-engine government will ensure development at double speed. It is a historic win and not a usual victory as the people of Delhi have shown the door to 'AAP-da'. Delhi has become Aapda-mukt," Modi said.

The prime minister said the people of Delhi have short-circuited the politics of short-cuts.

They have made it clear that they are real owners of Delhi and they have rejected those who treated it as their property, he said.  -- PTI
