Delhi bids farewell to 'AAP-da': Scindia

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday termed the outcome of the Delhi assembly polls as "AAP-da ki Vidai" or farewell of disaster. Scindia's remarks come amid the latest Election Commission (EC) trends showing the BJP ahead in 43 of Delhi's 70 seats and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in 16.