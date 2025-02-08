RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Counting begins for Milkipur assembly bypoll

February 08, 2025  08:39
image
Counting of votes for the Milkipur assembly bypoll began amid tight security on Saturday, election officials said. They said counting of votes cast through electronic voting machines (EVMs) would be held on 14 tables at the counting centre. 

According to the Conduct of Election Rules, postal ballots will be counted first and the process of counting of votes recorded in EVMs begin 30 minutes later. 

After that, counting of votes cast through postal ballots and EVMs will continue simultaneously. Since 2019, VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) slips from five randomly selected polling stations are matched with the EVM count for greater transparency. The officials said paramilitary force personnel had been deployed to ensure security during the counting exercise. -- PTI
