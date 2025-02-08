RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cong's Sandeep Dikshit congratulates Parvesh Verma

February 08, 2025  18:05
Sandeep Dikshit, the Congress candidate from New Delhi assembly constituency, on Saturday congratulated Bharatiya Janata Party's Parvesh Verma for winning the seat by defeating three-time sitting MLA and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Dikshit, whose mother Sheila Dikshit was a three-time chief minister of Delhi who also represented the seat, took to X to congratulate Verma. 

'Congratulations for your splendid victory from New Delhi,' he wrote in Hindi, tagging Verma.

New Delhi was billed as a high profile seat where Dikshit was locked in a direct contest with Kejriwal and Verma.

For the AAP national convenor, the face of the party borne of an anti-corruption movement in 2013, it was a tantalising seesaw ending in despair. 

As the morning progressed, Kejriwal was trailing, then leading and then trailing again.

And at end of day came the verdict -- he had lost by 4,089 votes to Verma, the son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma.

Dikshit finished a distant third with 4,568 votes, which was more than the victory margin for the seat.

Harish Khurana, son of another former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana, also won on a BJP ticket from Moti Nagar, defeating AAP's Shivcharan Goel by 11,657 votes.   -- PTI
