Congress has performed much better than earlier: Vadra





Leads: BJP: 48, AAP: 22, CONG: 0

On Delhi elections, businessman Robert Vadra says, "The citizens of Delhi saw that Kejriwal did not perform and they did not keep the promises they made. In 2012-13, Kejriwal used my name. He was an upcoming politician trying to create a base for himself. He carried out a movement but he forgot his foundation. I was surprised at how he falsely accused me only because I'm a part of the Gandhi family. He felt that he could use my name and promote himself. He would bring up A4 size papers and show it in a press conference but there was nothing he could prove. He just knew that if he used somebody from the Gandhi family, he would get exposure. Today Arvind Kejriwal's party has come down to about 20 seats. The people of Delhi were very happy with Sheila Dixit. Congress has done well, much better than a decade ago."