RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

BJP workers in Punjab, Haryana celebrate Delhi win

February 08, 2025  15:19
image
BJP leaders and workers in parts of Haryana and Punjab erupted in celebrations with latest trends showing the saffron party winning the Delhi assembly polls, returning to power in the national capital after over 26 years. 

Party leaders and workers danced to beats of 'dhol' and burst firecrackers at the BJP headquarters in Sector-37 in Chandigarh. In Haryana's Karnal and Kurukshetra, BJP leaders and workers also held celebrations and distributed sweets. 

Reacting to the latest counting trends, Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said, "It is a defeat of Arvind Kejriwal's lies and dishonesty. Today, people of Delhi showed that you cannot rule the state for long by making false promises." 

"It is the result of the AAP and Kejriwal putting Delhi into a miserable condition," Sharma said, adding that it is a "lesson" for all AAP leaders in Punjab that "what they have done to Punjab in the past three years, their condition will be worse than what happened in Delhi today. "The downfall of the AAP government in Punjab starts from today," the BJP leader said while speaking to reporters. 

Preneet Kaur, a BJP leader and former MP, said, "We are happy that BJP is winning." "This will have an impact in Punjab... as they kept speaking about their 'Delhi model'," Kaur said, adding that their 'Aam Aadmi clinics' did not work here and "what they had promised, they did not keep them".
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bow before Delhi for resounding, historic mandate: PM
LIVE! Bow before Delhi for resounding, historic mandate: PM

How BJP Brought Down Kejriwal
How BJP Brought Down Kejriwal

The BJP coined a new word for AAP, '<em>Aapda</em> (crisis)', which Modi repeated constantly during the election campaign to show how Delhi residents's lives had become miserable under AAP's 11-year rule.

Battle for Delhi: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Delhi: LEADS/RESULTS

To form the government in the union territory, a party needs to win at least 36 seats.

Kejriwal, Sisodia lose to BJP, Atishi defeats Bidhuri
Kejriwal, Sisodia lose to BJP, Atishi defeats Bidhuri

As counting of votes for the Delhi assembly polls is underway in Delhi on Saturday, here is a look at how prominent leaders are faring in the contest.

BJP bags Delhi after 27 yrs with big win, setback for AAP
BJP bags Delhi after 27 yrs with big win, setback for AAP

It was a dramatic downslide for the AAP, which won 67 of the 70 seats in 2015, 62 in 2020 and could now end up with less than half of that. The promise of mohalla clinics, model schools, free water and electricity seemed to have lost...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances