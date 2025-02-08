BJP workers in Punjab, Haryana celebrate Delhi win





Party leaders and workers danced to beats of 'dhol' and burst firecrackers at the BJP headquarters in Sector-37 in Chandigarh. In Haryana's Karnal and Kurukshetra, BJP leaders and workers also held celebrations and distributed sweets.





Reacting to the latest counting trends, Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said, "It is a defeat of Arvind Kejriwal's lies and dishonesty. Today, people of Delhi showed that you cannot rule the state for long by making false promises."





"It is the result of the AAP and Kejriwal putting Delhi into a miserable condition," Sharma said, adding that it is a "lesson" for all AAP leaders in Punjab that "what they have done to Punjab in the past three years, their condition will be worse than what happened in Delhi today. "The downfall of the AAP government in Punjab starts from today," the BJP leader said while speaking to reporters.





Preneet Kaur, a BJP leader and former MP, said, "We are happy that BJP is winning." "This will have an impact in Punjab... as they kept speaking about their 'Delhi model'," Kaur said, adding that their 'Aam Aadmi clinics' did not work here and "what they had promised, they did not keep them".

BJP leaders and workers in parts of Haryana and Punjab erupted in celebrations with latest trends showing the saffron party winning the Delhi assembly polls, returning to power in the national capital after over 26 years.