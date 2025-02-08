RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


BJP says Kalkaji will give Atishi a send-off

February 08, 2025  10:04
BJP leads in early official trends, party candidate from Kalkaji assembly constituency, Ramesh Bidhuri says, ''Kejriwal won twice because he distributed freebies and made false promises. But in the last 10 years, he was exposed. If the people of Kalkaji want development, they will give a send-off to Atishi. This lead (from Kalkaji) is the blessing of people of Kalkaji. Kejriwal has done no work in Delhi in the last 10 years. I believe apda is going and BJP will come to power. We are here to serve the public, not for any position like CM."
