BJP retains comfortable lead, celebrations begin

February 08, 2025  10:47
The BJP was leading in 40 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats while AAP was ahead in 30, according to the early trends released by the Election Commission. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was leading by 386 votes from the New Delhi seat after three rounds of counting. 

However, Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia was trailing by 1,314 votes in Jagpura. In Kalkaji, Chief Minister Atishi was trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by 1,149 votes after the first round of counting, the Election Commission (EC) data showed. 

"The people will give the BJP a decisive mandate. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Delhi will progress alongside the rest of the country. I can confidently say that AAP will be eliminated from the national capital," Bidhuri said. The BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht was leading by 16,181 votes in Mustafabad -- where the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) fielded northeast Delhi riots-accused Tahir Hussain -- after three rounds. In Okhla, AAP's Amantullah Khan was trailing the BJP's Manish Chaudhary by 2,260 votes. AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj was trailing by 459 votes in Greater Kailash while Gopal Rai, his colleague in the Delhi Cabinet, was leading by 8,995 votes in Babarpur. The BJP's Kapil Mishra was leading in the Karawal Nagar seat by 8,603 votes after three rounds of counting while Tilak Ram Gupta was ahead by 8,339 votes in Tri Nagar. Saffron party candidates Sanjay Goel (Shahdara), Chandan Chaudhary (Sangam Vihar), Bajrang Shukla (Kirari) and Kartar Singh Tanwar (Chhatarpur) were also leading. Durgesh Pathak (Rajinder Nagar), Anjana Parcha (Trilokpuri) and Veer Singh Dhingan (Seemapuri) were ahead of their rivals.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 42 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ahead in 28, as counting of votes was underway for the assembly election in Delhi. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is trailing in the New Delhi seat,...

The central leadership will decide on who it will be, BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said.

To form the government in the union territory, a party needs to win at least 36 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Chandrabhanu Paswan was leading by 3,991 votes over the Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ajit Prasad after the first round of counting for the Milkipur assembly bypoll on Saturday, according to the Election Commission...

