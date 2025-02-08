RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


BJP heads for Delhi sweep, massive setback for AAP

February 08, 2025  09:54
Though the AAP has rejected the exit poll predictions which says BJP will get the maximum seats, it looks like the party will have to eat its hat. In fact, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is trailing behind BJP's Parvesh Verma by 74 votes in New Delhi seat after the first round of counting. Atishi and Manish Sisodia are also trailing in their respective seats. 

The results will reveal if AAP's political dominance in Delhi remains intact or is dented enough by the BJP for the saffron party to return to power for the first time since 1998. 

The Congress, which governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013, is looking to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections. Delhi, with 1.55 crore eligible voters, recorded a turnout of 60.54 per cent in the February 5 election.  

BJP: 46, AAP: 23, Cong: 1
