BJP govt will transform Delhi in line with Viksit Bharat goal: Sitharaman





"...indeed, happy to know that because under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we are very keen that Delhi gets a government which serves its people. And that's something which is the need of the hour for attaining Viksit Bharat 2047," Sitharaman said when asked for her comments on the trends showing the saffron party ahead.





The BJP is poised to form a government in Delhi after 26 years, with the latest EC trends showing the BJP ahead in 34 of Delhi's 70 seats and AAP in 12.





The BJP won 13 seats and AAP 11 seats in polls so far, according to the latest Election Commission (EC) data. The minister further said India's national capital should have a government which serves the cause of its people.

Expressing happiness on the Delhi assembly election outcome, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday exuded confidence that the BJP government will certainly transform the national capital in line with India's Viksit Bharat aspirations.