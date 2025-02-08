BJP govt to form SIT to probe corruption in Delhi





Talking to ANI, Verma, who has emerged as a giant-killer in the assembly election having a decisive lead of over 4,000 votes over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi seat, said that the party leadership will take decision on Chief Minister in consultation with party MLAs. Talking with ANI, he gave credit of victory to party leadership and said people have expressed faith in leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bharatiya Janata Party will work to fulfil its commitments to people of Delhi and setting up Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe corruption under the Aam Aap Aadmi government will be among top priorities of the new government, BJP leader Parvesh Verma said on Saturday amid joy and elation among party workers over its handsome victory in the assembly polls in the national capital.