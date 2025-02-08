RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Baby Muffler Man lends support

February 08, 2025  11:22
In a display of admiration, a young supporter of AAP, arrived at Arvind Kejriwal's residence dressed like him to show support for the party on the day of counting for the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday. 

Sporting Kejriwal-like sweater, muffler, and glasses, the young fan, Avyan Tomar, a first standard student, captured the attention of onlookers. Avyan Tomar's father, Rahul Tomar spoke to ANI and said, "We always come here on result days. The party has also given him the name of 'Baby Muffler Man'.
LIVE! Kejriwal spoke of character but was involved...: Anna
Battle for Delhi: LEADS/RESULTS
BJP set for comeback in Delhi after 27 years
And The BJP Names For Delhi CM Are...
'Aur lado aapas mein': Omar Abdullah jabs AAP, Cong
