Arvind Kejriwal concedes defeat

AAP national convener and former Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal, "We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted them. We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them..."