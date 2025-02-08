RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Arvind Kejriwal concedes defeat

February 08, 2025  14:41
image
AAP national convener and former Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal, "We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted them. We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them..."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bow before Delhi for resounding, historic mandate: PM
LIVE! Bow before Delhi for resounding, historic mandate: PM

How BJP Brought Down Kejriwal
How BJP Brought Down Kejriwal

The BJP coined a new word for AAP, '<em>Aapda</em> (crisis)', which Modi repeated constantly during the election campaign to show how Delhi residents's lives had become miserable under AAP's 11-year rule.

Battle for Delhi: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Delhi: LEADS/RESULTS

To form the government in the union territory, a party needs to win at least 36 seats.

Kejriwal, Sisodia lose to BJP, Atishi defeats Bidhuri
Kejriwal, Sisodia lose to BJP, Atishi defeats Bidhuri

As counting of votes for the Delhi assembly polls is underway in Delhi on Saturday, here is a look at how prominent leaders are faring in the contest.

BJP bags Delhi after 27 yrs with big win, setback for AAP
BJP bags Delhi after 27 yrs with big win, setback for AAP

It was a dramatic downslide for the AAP, which won 67 of the 70 seats in 2015, 62 in 2020 and could now end up with less than half of that. The promise of mohalla clinics, model schools, free water and electricity seemed to have lost...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances