AAP MLA and candidate from Okhla Vidhan Sabha, Amanatullah Khan, says, "All our senior leaders have lost their seats and we have lost the elections. I am disappointed because we will not be able to serve the people. The entire power was engaged, and the system was engaged to make them (BJP) win. The way the Election Commission was working, all these things are in front of everyone, so who can win from them in this way."