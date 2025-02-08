'All eyes on Bhagwant Mann'









Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, "They (AAP) tried to fool the people of Delhi for 10 years and did not even give the people what they could have given. AAP will disintegrate in its current form. The remote control of Punjab from Delhi will weaken and then it will be tested in which direction Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wants to take the common man in Punjab. BJP is forming the government in Delhi and we will also come to power in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. They (AAP) have no future. They had base only in Punjab and Delhi and they could not save themselves in other states where they contested elections."