'All eyes on Bhagwant Mann'

February 08, 2025  14:59
image
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, "They (AAP) tried to fool the people of Delhi for 10 years and did not even give the people what they could have given. AAP will disintegrate in its current form. The remote control of Punjab from Delhi will weaken and then it will be tested in which direction Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wants to take the common man in Punjab. BJP is forming the government in Delhi and we will also come to power in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. They (AAP) have no future. They had base only in Punjab and Delhi and they could not save themselves in other states where they contested elections."


TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bow before Delhi for resounding, historic mandate: PM
LIVE! Bow before Delhi for resounding, historic mandate: PM

How BJP Brought Down Kejriwal
How BJP Brought Down Kejriwal

The BJP coined a new word for AAP, '<em>Aapda</em> (crisis)', which Modi repeated constantly during the election campaign to show how Delhi residents's lives had become miserable under AAP's 11-year rule.

Battle for Delhi: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Delhi: LEADS/RESULTS

To form the government in the union territory, a party needs to win at least 36 seats.

Kejriwal, Sisodia lose to BJP, Atishi defeats Bidhuri
Kejriwal, Sisodia lose to BJP, Atishi defeats Bidhuri

As counting of votes for the Delhi assembly polls is underway in Delhi on Saturday, here is a look at how prominent leaders are faring in the contest.

BJP bags Delhi after 27 yrs with big win, setback for AAP
BJP bags Delhi after 27 yrs with big win, setback for AAP

It was a dramatic downslide for the AAP, which won 67 of the 70 seats in 2015, 62 in 2020 and could now end up with less than half of that. The promise of mohalla clinics, model schools, free water and electricity seemed to have lost...

