AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj loses, Gopal Rai wins

February 08, 2025  14:06
image
AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj loses Greater Kailash seat, party colleague Gopal Rai wins Babarpur. 

The saffron party is poised to form a government in Delhi after 26 years, with the latest Election Commission (EC) trends showing the BJP ahead in a further 48 of Delhi's 70 seats and AAP in 22.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has conceded defeat to the BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah in Jangpura while the saffron party's Parvesh Verma claimed to have defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the high-profile New Delhi seat. 

Verma -- the son of former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma -- told reporters that the credit for his "victory" belonged to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Delhi. However, the EC is yet to declare the winner from the New Delhi seat.
image
TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bow before Delhi for resounding, historic mandate: PM
LIVE! Bow before Delhi for resounding, historic mandate: PM

How BJP Brought Down Kejriwal
How BJP Brought Down Kejriwal

The BJP coined a new word for AAP, '<em>Aapda</em> (crisis)', which Modi repeated constantly during the election campaign to show how Delhi residents's lives had become miserable under AAP's 11-year rule.

Battle for Delhi: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Delhi: LEADS/RESULTS

To form the government in the union territory, a party needs to win at least 36 seats.

Kejriwal, Sisodia lose to BJP, Atishi defeats Bidhuri
Kejriwal, Sisodia lose to BJP, Atishi defeats Bidhuri

As counting of votes for the Delhi assembly polls is underway in Delhi on Saturday, here is a look at how prominent leaders are faring in the contest.

BJP bags Delhi after 27 yrs with big win, setback for AAP
BJP bags Delhi after 27 yrs with big win, setback for AAP

It was a dramatic downslide for the AAP, which won 67 of the 70 seats in 2015, 62 in 2020 and could now end up with less than half of that. The promise of mohalla clinics, model schools, free water and electricity seemed to have lost...

