AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj loses, Gopal Rai wins





The saffron party is poised to form a government in Delhi after 26 years, with the latest Election Commission (EC) trends showing the BJP ahead in a further 48 of Delhi's 70 seats and AAP in 22.





Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has conceded defeat to the BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah in Jangpura while the saffron party's Parvesh Verma claimed to have defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the high-profile New Delhi seat.





Verma -- the son of former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma -- told reporters that the credit for his "victory" belonged to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Delhi. However, the EC is yet to declare the winner from the New Delhi seat.

AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj loses Greater Kailash seat, party colleague Gopal Rai wins Babarpur.