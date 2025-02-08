RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


AAP's loss in Delhi a setback for entire opposition: Yogendra Yadav

February 08, 2025  16:04
image
The Aam Aadmi Party's loss in the Delhi Assembly polls is a setback not just for the party but the entire opposition, and raises questions over its future now that it will only be limited to Punjab, Swaraj India party co-founder and psephologist Yogendra Yadav said on Saturday. 

Yadav, one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who was expelled in 2015, said it is also a setback for all the people who dreamt of an alternative form of politics in the country.

As per the latest trends, the BJP is all set to stage a comeback in Delhi after more than 26 years, sweeping the AAP away from the national capital in another big win to extend its saffron footprint in the country. 

"This is a setback not just for the AAP but all those who dreamt of an alternative politics in this country 10-12 years ago. It is a setback for all the parties which supported the AAP, and for the entire opposition in the country. 

"AAP can say they are just 4-5 per cent behind (the BJP) in terms of vote share but both Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia losing despite all the efforts is a huge setback, which raises questions about the party's future," Yadav told PTI videos.
