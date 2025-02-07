Who is MM Dutta, who Ratan Tata willed Rs 500cr to?





While the will mentioned Dutta as one of the inheritors of Ratan Tata's fortune, it will be distributed only after undergoing probate and is certified by the High Court. It is likely to take at least six months.





Dutta, a Jamshedpur-based entrepreneur, is a former employee of the Tata Group and had close ties to the late industrialist, as reported by The Times of India.

Dutta is seeking a substantial settlement that differs from the executors' assessment. According to Ratan Tata's will, Dutta is entitled to one-third of the residual estate, which includes bank deposits exceeding Rs 350 crore and proceeds from the sale of personal items such as paintings and timepieces.

Late business tycoon Ratan Tata left nearly a third of his residual assets for a mystery person. Ratan Tata, who died on October 9, 2024, passed on assets worth Rs 500 crore to Mohini Mohan Dutta, a person little-known to the family or billionaire-philanthropist's inner circle, The Economic Times reported.