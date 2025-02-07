RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


US targets oil network generating billions of dollars for Iran's military

February 07, 2025  11:14
The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is sanctioning an international network for facilitating the shipment of millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the People's Republic of China (PRC). 

The oil was shipped on behalf of Iran's Armed Forces General Staff (AFGS) and its sanctioned front company, Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars (Sepehr Energy). This action includes entities and individuals in multiple jurisdictions, including the PRC, India, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as several vessels. Read more here. 
