The '.bank.in' domain that will stem digi frauds...

February 07, 2025  11:40
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has introduced an exclusive '.bank.in' internet domain for Indian banks to combat financial fraud, along with stricter authentication protocols for digital transactions, while unveiling the Monetary Policy on Friday. 

"The Reserve Bank shall implement the bank.in exclusive Internet domain for Indian banks," Malhotra said. 

In a bid to reduce online financial frauds, the RBI will implement the 'bank.in' domain exclusively for banks in India starting April 2025.

Malhotra emphasized that this initiative will ensure customers can distinguish legitimate banking websites from fraudulent ones. Following this, a 'fin.in' domain will be introduced for the broader financial sector. Expressing concern over the surge in digital fraud, Malhotra stressed the need for joint action by all stakeholders. 

He said, "The surge in digital fraud is a matter of concern. It warrants action by all stakeholders. The Reserve Bank has been taking various measures to enhance digital security in the banking and payment system." -- ANI
