Sri Lanka's fourth IMF tranche to be released soon





On Thursday, Julie Kozack, IMF spokesperson, said in Washington that the USD 333 million fourth tranche is expected to be released in the coming months after the IMF executive board approves it. She said the review would focus on the full implementation of prior action under the programme.





Since the IMF and Sri Lanka entered the bailout in March 2022, three tranches of over USD 330 million have been disbursed. On Thursday, in Colombo President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met the IMF officials to discuss Dissanayake's first full government budget for 2025. -- PTI

Sri Lanka's fourth tranche of nearly USD 3 billion bailout facility by IMF will be materialised in the coming months, a top official of the world body has said. The National People's Power (NPP) government has already reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF on the third review of the USD 3 billion extended arrangement under the EFF in November.