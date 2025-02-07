Sena-UBT netas will join us in phases: Shinde Sena





Talking to reporters, Samant said people have realised that the party led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is the real Shiv Sena, which is taking forward the ideals of founder Bal Thackeray.





He said, "People have realised that Shinde's leadership is better than that of the Shiv Sena (UBT). His leadership is good and sensitive, which is why so many people are in touch." Many people are reaching out to the party, and it is certain that they will enter the fold phase-wise, the minister said.





Samant said, "If any mission is to be undertaken, it is not done openly. There is no need to implement any mission here, considering the work Shinde has done."





The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after Shinde rebelled against then CM Uddhav Thackeray and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The Shinde faction got the Shiv Sena name and the bow and arrow symbol, while the Thackeray faction was christened Shiv Sena (UBT), with "mashaal" (flaming torch) as its symbol. The Shiv Sena is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP and NCP, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) is in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. -- PTI

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Friday claimed that many leaders from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) were in touch with the Shiv Sena and would be inducted into the rival fold in phases.