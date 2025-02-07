Rupee recovers 15 paise from all-time low to close at 87.44 against dollar





The Monetary Policy Committee, headed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, slashed the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent.





This was the first reduction since May 2020 and the first revision after two-and-a-half years.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.57, touched an intra-day high of 87.33 and a low of 87.57 against the greenback during the session.





The local unit finally settled for the day at 87.44 (provisional) against the US dollar, registering a rise of 15 paise over its previous close.





On Thursday, the rupee plunged 16 paise to close at an all-time low of 87.59 against the US dollar. -- PTI

