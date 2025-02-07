RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


RG Kar case: HC admits CBI's appeal against life term

February 07, 2025  11:08
The Calcutta High Court on Friday admitted an appeal of the CBI challenging the trial court's life term till death sentence awarded to RG Kar hospital rape-murder case convict Sanjay Roy. 

A division bench, however, refused to admit the West Bengal government's appeal challenging the quantum of sentence awarded to Roy, the sole convict in the case. 

Both the CBI and the state government filed appeals before the high court seeking capital punishment for Roy. The division bench comprising Justices Debangsu Basak and Md Sabbar Rashidi said that since the CBI conducted the investigation, its appeal challenging the quantum of sentence is being admitted for hearing. 

An on-duty medic was raped and murdered inside the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here on August 9 last year. PTI
