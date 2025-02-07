RBI pivots policy stance to support shuttering economy





The rate increase cycle was paused in April 2023 after six consecutive rate hikes, aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022. The last rate hike was done by RBI in February 2023.





Post Budget, the Finance Ministry made a case for rate cut by saying that fiscal and monetary policy should work in tandem. It was an indication that the RBI should cut rate as the Union Budget has announced several measures including income tax relief. -- PTI

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to slash policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said. The interest rate cut comes within a week of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2025-26 providing biggest ever tax break to the middle class to boost consumption after the economy has slowed to its lowest pace since the pandemic.