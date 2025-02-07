RBI guv: Would like to stick my neck out and say India can...





"These are difficult questions to answer, but nevertheless, I would like to stick my neck out and say that certainly India can achieve 7 per cent plus growth rate, and we should certainly aspire for," RBI Governor said, when asked whether 7 per cent or above growth rate is achievable, at the post MPC press conference.





The government in its Economic Survey projected growth rate at 6.3-6.8 per cent for the upcoming fiscal - 2025-26. The RBI today projected 2025-26 growth at 6.7 per cent.





Asked to respond whether growth more important or inflation, RBI Governor said in India's case, the primary objective is to manage inflation and price stability, keeping in view the growth objective.





"So we will continuously focus on that, trying to meet these objectives. We will try to align the inflation with the target that has been given to us," he said. At the same time, Malhotra said he felt that time has come where the RBI can be more supportive of growth, given inflation is coming down.





"It (inflation) is expected to go down... We will maintain a neutral stance so that we are able to proactively respond to the evolving macroeconomic conditions," he supplemented. -- ANI

