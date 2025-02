Making a statement on Monetary Policy, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says, "The standing deposit facility, the SDF rate shall be at 6.0%, and the marginal standing facility rate, the MCF rate and the bank rate shall be 6.5%. Rate-setting panel decides to continue with 'neutral' monetary policy stance. RBI estimates GDP growth in next fiscal year at about 6.7%. Food inflation expected to soften on the back of new crop arrival."