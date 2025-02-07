RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Ram Gopal Varma questioned by Andhra police

February 07, 2025  15:20
image
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma appeared before the police in Prakasam district in Amaravati on Friday for questioning in connection with a case filed against him over his alleged offensive posts about Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others, police said. 

Several cases were registered against Varma in Andhra Pradesh last year, accusing him of posting morphed photographs of CM Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and their family members in an "indecent" manner on social media. Notices were earlier served to Varma, directing him to appear for questioning regarding the cases. Accordingly, he appeared before the Investigating Officer (IO) at Ongole Rural Police Station, a senior police official told PTI. 

Further investigation is underway, the official added. The filmmaker was previously granted anticipatory bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court after being booked for his "objectionable" social media posts about CM Naidu and others. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi polls: Three-tier security at 19 counting centres
LIVE! Delhi polls: Three-tier security at 19 counting centres

AAP hattrick or BJP comeback? Delhi counting tomorrow
AAP hattrick or BJP comeback? Delhi counting tomorrow

Several exit polls have given the BJP an edge over the AAP, which has been ruling in Delhi since 2015.

8 Uddhav's MPs to join Shinde's Sena, claims Maha min
8 Uddhav's MPs to join Shinde's Sena, claims Maha min

Sawant asserted that none of the Shiv Sena-UBT MPs had received any phone calls and condemned the attempts to "spread rumours" about mass desertions from the Thackeray-led party.

3-yr-old falls into garbage pit at Kochi airport, dies
3-yr-old falls into garbage pit at Kochi airport, dies

The boy was playing outside with his elder brother while his parents were inside a café when he fell into the pit filled with garbage, according to police.

'I'm Dying So That Others Are Saved'
'I'm Dying So That Others Are Saved'

'I am committing suicide because I was subject to torture and humiliation in the police station.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances