PVR Inox made profits thanks to this blockbuster...





PVR Inox reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 35.9 crore in Q3FY25, against a net profit of Rs 12.8 crore in the same period last year. It had posted a net loss of Rs 11.8 crore in the previous quarter. "Pushpa 2: The Rule was a major driver (for Q3FY25 revenue)," Sanjeev Bijli, executive director, PVR INOX, told Business Standard.





"It has made Rs 1,450 crores (in the Indian box office) and therefore the contribution of Pushpa 2: The Rule has been the highest for this quarter,' he said.





The Bandreddi Sukumar-directed film contributed Rs 254 crore to PVR Inox's Hindi box office and about Rs 63 crore to Rs 67 crore in other languages to the company's overall revenue, said Saurabh Pant, vice president, finance and investor relations, PVR Inox.





However, the company said in a statement that despite these successes, overall momentum of Q3FY25 was impacted by the rescheduling of key films like Aamir Khan's Sitare Zameen Par and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava among others.





The multiplex giant's revenue from operations rose by 11 per cent to Rs 1717.3 crore against the same quarter last year.





-- Roshni Shekhar/Business Standard

PVR Inox, the country's largest multiplex chain, returned to profitably with a bang as on Thursday it reported a 180 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), helped by a clutch of festival releases including Pushpa 2 which alone brought in 36 per cent of box office collections during the period.