PM to visit US on Feb 12-13, will meet Trump

February 07, 2025  17:00
File pic
PM Narendra Modi to pay working visit to the US from Feb 12-13, meet President Donald Trump: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. 

He adds, "At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting France from 10th to 12th February 2025. This visit is on the occasion of the organization of the Artificial Intelligence Summit that France is organizing and the Prime Minister will co-chair this AI Action Summit alongside President Macron of France. Prime Minister will arrive in Paris on the evening of the 10th of February. He will that evening attend a dinner that is being hosted by President Macron at the  Palais de l 'lyse in honour of visiting heads of government and heads of State. The dinner is also likely to be attended by a large number of CEOs from the tech domain and a number of other distinguished invitees to the summit. 

"The following day on 11th February, the Prime Minister will co-chair the AI Action Summit along with President Macron. This is the third such high-level summit that is being held in the very recent past. The first of these was in the UK in 2023, the second one in the Republic of Korea in 2024 and now this one in France."
