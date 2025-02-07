Mumbai reports its first GBS case; woman hospitalised





GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing or breathing.





Talking to PTI, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's commissioner and its state-appointed administrator Bhushan Gagrani confirmed that the 64-year-old female GBS patient was currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of a civic-run hospital.





BMC officials said the woman, who resides in Andheri east area of the city, was hospitalised with a history of fever and diarrhoea that was followed by ascending paralysis.





Further details about the patient are awaited.





In GBS, severe cases can result in near-total paralysis.





The prevalence of this disorder is more common among adults and in males, though people of all ages can be affected. -- PTI

Mumbai reported its first case of Guillain-Barr Syndrome on Friday as a 64-year-old woman was diagnosed with the rare nerve disorder, civic officials said.