RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Mumbai reports its first GBS case; woman hospitalised

February 07, 2025  18:03
File image
File image
Mumbai reported its first case of Guillain-Barr Syndrome on Friday as a 64-year-old woman was diagnosed with the rare nerve disorder, civic officials said. 

GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing or breathing. 

Talking to PTI, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's commissioner and its state-appointed administrator Bhushan Gagrani confirmed that the 64-year-old female GBS patient was currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of a civic-run hospital. 

BMC officials said the woman, who resides in Andheri east area of the city, was hospitalised with a history of fever and diarrhoea that was followed by ascending paralysis. 

Further details about the patient are awaited. 

In GBS, severe cases can result in near-total paralysis. 

The prevalence of this disorder is more common among adults and in males, though people of all ages can be affected. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai reports its first GBS case; woman hospitalised
LIVE! Mumbai reports its first GBS case; woman hospitalised

64-year-old woman is Mumbai's first GBS case
64-year-old woman is Mumbai's first GBS case

Mumbai has reported its first case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, in a 64-year-old woman. The patient, who resides in Andheri east, was hospitalized with a history of fever and diarrhea followed by...

Modi to visit France, US; meet Trump on February 12
Modi to visit France, US; meet Trump on February 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day working visit to the US from February 12 during which he will meet President Donald Trump, the external affairs ministry announced. The visit will give further impetus and direction to...

HC bars award event in Ratan Tata's name
HC bars award event in Ratan Tata's name

The Delhi High Court has ordered a journalist not to host an award event using the name "Ratan Tata National Icon Award" or the trademarks "Tata" and "Tata Trusts". The court found that Ratan Tata's name and the Tata trademarks are...

Consulate in Seattle accused of denying visa to PIO
Consulate in Seattle accused of denying visa to PIO

The Consulate General of India in Seattle was forced to deal with a law and order situation after certain individuals entered the premises unauthorized and engaged in aggressive and threatening behavior with the Consulate staff over...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances