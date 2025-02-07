RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Malaysia-bound flight makes emergency landing in Chennai, flyer declared dead

February 07, 2025  23:34
A 41-year-old Malaysian air passenger who complained of chest pain mid-air died on Friday even as the flight she was travelling in made an unscheduled landing here following the 'medical emergency', officials at the city airport said.   

The woman, a Malaysian citizen, complained of uneasiness when the flight from Muscat (Oman) was flying over the airspace here and the pilots immediately contacted the city airport for a landing. 

It was headed to Kuala Lumpur.   

The flight landed at around 2 pm and a medical team quickly responded to the call, officials said. -- PTI
