RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

In touch with US on treatment of deportees: India

February 07, 2025  17:22
This man from Punjab went to the US via UK using the 'dunki' route
This man from Punjab went to the US via UK using the 'dunki' route
On the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "The description by the EAM of the standard operating procedure relating to the use of restraints which has been communicated to us by US authorities including the immigration and customs enforcement. EAM attracted attention to the fact that these have been in practice for a long period of time. On the issue of mistreatment, it is a valid issue to raise and we continue to emphasise to US authorities that there should be no mistreatment of deportees. We will continue to take up any instances of mistreatment that come to our attention. Action needs to be taken across the system against the underlying ecosystem that thrives on promoting illegal immigration."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! In touch with US on treatment of deportees: India
LIVE! In touch with US on treatment of deportees: India

AAP hattrick or BJP comeback? Delhi counting tomorrow
AAP hattrick or BJP comeback? Delhi counting tomorrow

Several exit polls have given the BJP an edge over the AAP, which has been ruling in Delhi since 2015.

8 Uddhav's MPs to join Shinde's Sena, claims Maha min
8 Uddhav's MPs to join Shinde's Sena, claims Maha min

Sawant asserted that none of the Shiv Sena-UBT MPs had received any phone calls and condemned the attempts to "spread rumours" about mass desertions from the Thackeray-led party.

3-yr-old falls into garbage pit at Kochi airport, dies
3-yr-old falls into garbage pit at Kochi airport, dies

The boy was playing outside with his elder brother while his parents were inside a café when he fell into the pit filled with garbage, according to police.

'I'm Dying So That Others Are Saved'
'I'm Dying So That Others Are Saved'

'I am committing suicide because I was subject to torture and humiliation in the police station.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances