In touch with US on treatment of deportees: India

This man from Punjab went to the US via UK using the 'dunki' route

On the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "The description by the EAM of the standard operating procedure relating to the use of restraints which has been communicated to us by US authorities including the immigration and customs enforcement. EAM attracted attention to the fact that these have been in practice for a long period of time. On the issue of mistreatment, it is a valid issue to raise and we continue to emphasise to US authorities that there should be no mistreatment of deportees. We will continue to take up any instances of mistreatment that come to our attention. Action needs to be taken across the system against the underlying ecosystem that thrives on promoting illegal immigration."