RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

IAF jawan dies in Agra as parachute fails to open

February 07, 2025  23:56
File image
File image
An Air Force warrant officer lost his life during a parachute training exercise in Agra on Friday, the police said. 

Twelve trainee jumpers, including Warrant Officer Manjunath, jumped from an Air Force aircraft at 8:30 am. 

While 11 jumpers landed safely, Warrant Officer Manjunath's parachute failed to open and he subsequently fell into a wheat field, according to information given to local police by Wing Commander Rohit Dahiya. 

The fellow air force personnel rushed Manjunath to the Air Force Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Warrant Officer Manjunath, a resident of Karnataka, was stationed at the Agra Air Force base, the officials said. 

Malpura police station inspector Pramod Sharma confirmed that necessary legal procedures, including the preparation of a panchnama and a post-mortem examination, have been done. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cabinet clears new I-T bill; in Parliament next week
LIVE! Cabinet clears new I-T bill; in Parliament next week

AAP hattrick or BJP comeback? Delhi counting tomorrow
AAP hattrick or BJP comeback? Delhi counting tomorrow

Several exit polls have given the BJP an edge over the AAP, which has been ruling in Delhi since 2015.

EC refuses to upload booth-wise votes: Kejriwal
EC refuses to upload booth-wise votes: Kejriwal

On the eve of counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the Election Commission (EC) of refusing to upload Form 17C, which contains details of votes polled per booth in each...

64-year-old woman is Mumbai's first GBS case
64-year-old woman is Mumbai's first GBS case

Mumbai has reported its first case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, in a 64-year-old woman. The patient, who resides in Andheri east, was hospitalized with a history of fever and diarrhea followed by...

TN governor cannot sit on bills without communicating: SC
TN governor cannot sit on bills without communicating: SC

The Supreme Court raised concerns about a potential stalemate in Tamil Nadu due to the Governor's delay in assenting to bills passed by the state assembly. The court questioned the Governor's actions, noting that he should have...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances