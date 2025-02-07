Gujarat civic officials booked over toddler's death due to open manhole





A first information report under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered at Amroli police station for the incident that took place in the Variav area on Wednesday, an official said.





"We have registered an FIR against unidentified officials of the Surat Municipal Corporation. The toddler's body has been sent for post-mortem," inspector J B Vanar said.





Surat Mayor Daxesh Mavani said that municipal commissioner Shalini Agarwal issued a show cause notice to four SMC officials.





"The municipal commissioner has issued a show cause notice to an executive engineer of the Rander zone, a deputy engineer, a junior engineer and a supervisor. We will fix accountability and ensure that such an incident does not recur," he said.





The victim, Kedar Vegad, fell into a sewage line in the Variav area around 5.30 pm on Wednesday, and his body was recovered nearly 400 metres away from that spot following a 24-hour search operation on Thursday.





Earlier, Kedar's mother, Vaishali Vegad, told reporters that her son fell into the sewer through an open manhole while they were on their way to an ice cream shop. -- PTI

