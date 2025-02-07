RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


FMCG Sector Grew 10.6% In OND

February 07, 2025  14:22
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) posted a double-digit growth of 10.6 per cent in the December quarter -- its best in a year. In the same period last year, the sector recorded a growth of 6.5 per cent.

It witnessed a growth of 5.6 per cent in the September quarter last year, up from 3.5 per cent in the June quarter. The growth was aided by a sequential recovery in rural markets, festival demand, and higher prices of staples such as edible oil, palm oil, and packaged atta, market research firm NielsenIQ India said in its latest FMCG quarter snapshot. In terms of volume, the sector witnessed a 7.1 per cent rise despite a 3.3 per cent increase in prices.  

"A higher unit growth than volume growth indicates a preference shift towards smaller packs in consumers," it said.

While rural volume growth increased to 9.9 per cent from 5.7 per cent in the September quarter, urban volumes grew to 5 per cent from 2.6 per cent in the preceding quarter. 

"India's FMCG sector is poised for robust growth, with rural markets continuing to lead the charge, outpacing urban consumption. For the first time in four quarters, we have observed a combination of consumption and pricing driving overall FMCG growth," said Roosevelt Dsouza, head of customer success, FMCG at NielsenIQ India.

-- Akshara Srivastava/Business Standard
