Denied leave, man stabs colleagues, roams with knife

February 07, 2025  12:31
Representational image
Representational image
A West Bengal government employee stabbed at least four of his colleagues allegedly being denied leave, officials said on Thursday, reports NDTV. 

The employee, Amit Kumar Sarkar, then walked around with the bloodstained knife, a sight that was captured on camera.

Amit Sarkar worked in the technical education department of Karigari Bhavan in Kolkata's Newtown area.

A video shows him walking around with the knife, with a bag on his back and another in his hand in broad daylight. Some passersby can be seen filming him on their mobile phones. Sarkar warns them not to come near him.

"Sarkar, a resident of Ghola in Sodepur, North 24 Parganas district, works in the technical education department. This morning, following a tiff with his colleagues over taking time off, he attacked them with a knife and then tried to flee," a senior police official said.

The injured colleagues, Jaydeb Chakraborty, Santanu Saha, Sartha Late and Sheikh Satabul, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Two of them are said to be in critical condition.

According to the police, Sarkar flared up when he was denied leave. Why he was denied leave is not yet known.
