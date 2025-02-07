RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

BSF nabs 7 infiltrators, 3 Indian touts along Indo-Bangla border

February 07, 2025  22:27
File image
File image
The Border Security Force apprehended seven Bangladeshi infiltrators and three Indian touts in a major operation along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia and Murshidabad districts, officials said on Friday. 

The operation, carried out by the BSF, began at around 5 am on February 6 when a patrol team spotted seven infiltrators attempting to cross the border from India to Bangladesh, they said. 

While two infiltrators were arrested immediately, five others managed to retreat into Indian territory. 

Following this, a comprehensive search operation was launched based on critical intelligence, leading to the arrest of three Indian touts allegedly facilitating the illegal border crossings. 

Further interrogation of the apprehended touts led to valuable information about the five Bangladeshi nationals who had escaped earlier in the morning. 

As a result, all five individuals were nabbed from a banana plantation near Gopalpur Ghat. 

The investigation revealed that the infiltrators were being assisted by the touts, who were charging Rs 7,000 per person for facilitating the illegal crossings. 

With the help of intelligence and strategic planning, the BSF successfully trapped the touts, disrupting their operation and preventing further illegal activity. 

The operation also resulted in the seizure of 16 mobile phones, a motorcycle, Indian Rupees, Bangladeshi Taka, and foreign currencies from Kenya and Indonesia, officials added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Could have been avoided: India on deportees row
LIVE! Could have been avoided: India on deportees row

ED probes agents' network facilitating illegal US entry
ED probes agents' network facilitating illegal US entry

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a complex network of agents and facilitators in India, Canada, and the US who assist Indians in illegally entering the US through fraudulent admissions to Canadian colleges. Over 8,500...

AAP hattrick or BJP comeback? Delhi counting tomorrow
AAP hattrick or BJP comeback? Delhi counting tomorrow

Several exit polls have given the BJP an edge over the AAP, which has been ruling in Delhi since 2015.

ACB notice to Kejri over poaching claim ahead of counting
ACB notice to Kejri over poaching claim ahead of counting

An Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) team visited AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi following allegations of the BJP attempting to poach AAP candidates ahead of the Delhi election results. AAP leaders, however, refused to...

Man detained in Iran for clicking pix returns home
Man detained in Iran for clicking pix returns home

An Indian engineer, Yogesh Panchal, was detained in Iran for almost two months for allegedly clicking photographs in a restricted zone. He was released earlier this week after the Ministry of External Affairs intervened. Panchal, who...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances