BSF nabs 7 infiltrators, 3 Indian touts along Indo-Bangla border





The operation, carried out by the BSF, began at around 5 am on February 6 when a patrol team spotted seven infiltrators attempting to cross the border from India to Bangladesh, they said.





While two infiltrators were arrested immediately, five others managed to retreat into Indian territory.





Following this, a comprehensive search operation was launched based on critical intelligence, leading to the arrest of three Indian touts allegedly facilitating the illegal border crossings.





Further interrogation of the apprehended touts led to valuable information about the five Bangladeshi nationals who had escaped earlier in the morning.





As a result, all five individuals were nabbed from a banana plantation near Gopalpur Ghat.





The investigation revealed that the infiltrators were being assisted by the touts, who were charging Rs 7,000 per person for facilitating the illegal crossings.





With the help of intelligence and strategic planning, the BSF successfully trapped the touts, disrupting their operation and preventing further illegal activity.





The operation also resulted in the seizure of 16 mobile phones, a motorcycle, Indian Rupees, Bangladeshi Taka, and foreign currencies from Kenya and Indonesia, officials added. -- PTI

