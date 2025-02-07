BJP reviews voting for Delhi polls, says will win around 50 seats





Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that people voted on Wednesday to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's double-engine development of the city.





The BJP will win around 50 seats and form the government in Delhi after an unprecedented result on February 8, he claimed after the meeting.





"The people of Delhi are fed up with the corruption-ridden, anarchic and incompetent rule of the Arvind Kejriwal led AAP and voted decisively against it," Sachdeva said.





The review meeting was held at the Delhi BJP office here for feedback from the candidates, their election agents and district presidents.





The meeting was also attended by BJP leader Shiv Prakash, Delhi BJP election in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, co-incharge Atul Garg as well as party MPs. -- PTI

