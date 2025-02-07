RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

BJP reviews voting for Delhi polls, says will win around 50 seats

February 07, 2025  00:25
File image
File image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday reviewed voting for the Delhi Assembly polls and asserted to win around 50 seats. 

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that people voted on Wednesday to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's double-engine development of the city. 

The BJP will win around 50 seats and form the government in Delhi after an unprecedented result on February 8, he claimed after the meeting. 

"The people of Delhi are fed up with the corruption-ridden, anarchic and incompetent rule of the Arvind Kejriwal led AAP and voted decisively against it," Sachdeva said. 

The review meeting was held at the Delhi BJP office here for feedback from the candidates, their election agents and district presidents. 

The meeting was also attended by BJP leader Shiv Prakash, Delhi BJP election in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, co-incharge Atul Garg as well as party MPs. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 18 Indians in Russian armed forces, 16 'missing': Govt
LIVE! 18 Indians in Russian armed forces, 16 'missing': Govt

PIX: Gill, Iyer, Axar power India to easy victory
PIX: Gill, Iyer, Axar power India to easy victory

Images from the first One-Day International between India and England in Nagpur, on Thursday.

Rajnath, Hegseth agree on 10-year defence tie-up plan
Rajnath, Hegseth agree on 10-year defence tie-up plan

India and the US have agreed to work together to draft a comprehensive framework on defence cooperation, aimed at structuring the bilateral collaboration for the 2025-2035 period. The framework will cover multiple domains in land, air,...

China vows to protect its firms after DeepSeek ban
China vows to protect its firms after DeepSeek ban

China has defended its newly-released AI tool DeepSeek, after several countries, including India, imposed restrictions on government officials accessing it. Beijing claims actions against DeepSeek amount to "politicisation" of trade and...

India plans new migration law amid US deportations
India plans new migration law amid US deportations

The proposed legislation on Emigration (Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2024) seeks to replace the Emigration Act of 1983 with a view to facilitate the circular mobility of people intending to emigrate for overseas...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances