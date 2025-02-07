Bangladesh sought extradition of Sheikh Hasina: Govt tells Parliament





Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha also said, "No response has been conveyed to the government of Bangladesh."





Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's 16-year regime.





The government was asked whether it was a fact that Bangladesh had sought extradition of Sheikh Hasina and if so, the reasons, and the response of government conveyed to Bangladesh.





"The government of Bangladesh has sought the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for offences allegedly committed before she came to India on 5th August 2024. No response has been conveyed to the Government of Bangladesh," Singh said. -- PTI

