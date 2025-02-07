RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Bangladesh sought extradition of Sheikh Hasina: Govt tells Parliament

February 07, 2025  00:20
image
The government of Bangladesh has sought the extradition of former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina for offences allegedly committed before she arrived in India, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. 

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha also said, "No response has been conveyed to the government of Bangladesh." 

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's 16-year regime. 

The government was asked whether it was a fact that Bangladesh had sought extradition of Sheikh Hasina and if so, the reasons, and the response of government conveyed to Bangladesh. 

"The government of Bangladesh has sought the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for offences allegedly committed before she came to India on 5th August 2024. No response has been conveyed to the Government of Bangladesh," Singh said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 18 Indians in Russian armed forces, 16 'missing': Govt
LIVE! 18 Indians in Russian armed forces, 16 'missing': Govt

PIX: Gill, Iyer, Axar power India to easy victory
PIX: Gill, Iyer, Axar power India to easy victory

Images from the first One-Day International between India and England in Nagpur, on Thursday.

Rajnath, Hegseth agree on 10-year defence tie-up plan
Rajnath, Hegseth agree on 10-year defence tie-up plan

India and the US have agreed to work together to draft a comprehensive framework on defence cooperation, aimed at structuring the bilateral collaboration for the 2025-2035 period. The framework will cover multiple domains in land, air,...

China vows to protect its firms after DeepSeek ban
China vows to protect its firms after DeepSeek ban

China has defended its newly-released AI tool DeepSeek, after several countries, including India, imposed restrictions on government officials accessing it. Beijing claims actions against DeepSeek amount to "politicisation" of trade and...

India plans new migration law amid US deportations
India plans new migration law amid US deportations

The proposed legislation on Emigration (Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2024) seeks to replace the Emigration Act of 1983 with a view to facilitate the circular mobility of people intending to emigrate for overseas...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances