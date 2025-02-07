Azim Premji, Ranjan Pai Infuse Capital Into Akasa Air





The Jhunjhunwala family, which already holds about 40 per cent stake in the airline, has also committed to infuse additional capital into the airline, it mentioned. The airline did not disclose the investment amount or the stake to be sold. However, sources indicated it plans to raise about $125 million.





The airline's net loss more than doubled in 2023-2024, soaring to Rs 1,670 crore from Rs 744 crore in the previous year.





Meanwhile, its total income saw a sharp rise, reaching Rs 3,144 crore in 2023-24 compared to Rs 778 crore in 2022-2023.





In January last year, Akasa Air placed an order for 150 B737 Max aircraft with American plane-maker Boeing, adding to the 76 Max planes it had ordered earlier. Of the 76 planes, 27 have already been delivered to the airline.





The funds raised will help the airline pay for the new planes, sources mentioned. While the Jhunjhunwala family holds about 40 per cent stake in the airline, the three Dube brothers -- Vinay Dube, Sanjay Dube and Niraj Dube -- hold about 30 per cent stake in the carrier, they added.





In a market where two airlines -- Air India Group and IndiGo -- hold more than 85 per cent domestic passenger market share, Akasa Air is currently a small airline. Its domestic passenger market share in 2024 stood at 4.6 per cent, as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation data.





-- Deepak Patel/Business Standard

Akasa Air, which began operations in August 2022, announced on Thursday that it has signed agreements with investors, including Premji Invest, Ranjan Pai's investment office, and 360 ONE Asset, to infuse fresh capital into the airline.