RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Azim Premji, Ranjan Pai Infuse Capital Into Akasa Air

February 07, 2025  12:12
image
Akasa Air, which began operations in August 2022, announced on Thursday that it has signed agreements with investors, including Premji Invest, Ranjan Pai's investment office, and 360 ONE Asset, to infuse fresh capital into the airline.

The Jhunjhunwala family, which already holds about 40 per cent stake in the airline, has also committed to infuse additional capital into the airline, it mentioned. The airline did not disclose the investment amount or the stake to be sold. However, sources indicated it plans to raise about $125 million.

The airline's net loss more than doubled in 2023-2024, soaring to Rs 1,670 crore from Rs 744 crore in the previous year. 

Meanwhile, its total income saw a sharp rise, reaching Rs 3,144 crore in 2023-24 compared to Rs 778 crore in 2022-2023.

In January last year, Akasa Air placed an order for 150 B737 Max aircraft with American plane-maker Boeing, adding to the 76 Max planes it had ordered earlier. Of the 76 planes, 27 have already been delivered to the airline.  

The funds raised will help the airline pay for the new planes, sources mentioned. While the Jhunjhunwala family holds about 40 per cent stake in the airline, the three Dube brothers -- Vinay Dube, Sanjay Dube and Niraj Dube -- hold about 30 per cent stake in the carrier, they added.

In a market where two airlines -- Air India Group and IndiGo -- hold more than 85 per cent domestic passenger market share, Akasa Air is currently a small airline. Its domestic passenger market share in 2024 stood at 4.6 per cent, as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation data.

-- Deepak Patel/Business Standard
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Answer Rahul's question if you are alive: Raut to EC
LIVE! Answer Rahul's question if you are alive: Raut to EC

Woman who accused BJP leader of rape booked for extortion
Woman who accused BJP leader of rape booked for extortion

Six individuals, including a woman who accused Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal of rape, have been booked for extortion and criminal intimidation. The Himachal Pradesh police filed a cancellation report in a...

Relief for Sidda, HC refuses CBI probe into MUDA case
Relief for Sidda, HC refuses CBI probe into MUDA case

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law B M Mallikarjun Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Lokayukta police establishment, located...

Another fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh
Another fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh

The fire spread to over a dozen nearby camps, causing significant damage.

RG Kar: HC allows CBI plea, dismisses Bengal's appeal
RG Kar: HC allows CBI plea, dismisses Bengal's appeal

Both the CBI and the state government filed appeals before the high court seeking capital punishment for Roy.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances