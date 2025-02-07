At son's wedding Adani pledges Rs 10K cr for social causes





At his son's wedding, Gautam Adani committed to 'seva' by donating Rs 10,000 crore for social causes.





Larger part of his donation is expected to go into funding massive infrastructure initiatives in healthcare, education and skill development.





These initiatives will focus on giving all sections of society access to a network of affordable world-class hospitals and medical colleges, affordable top-tier K-12 schools and advanced global skill academies with assured employability.





Gautam Adani in a post on X said, "With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today. The wedding took place today in Ahmedabad with traditional rituals and Shubh Mangal Bhaav among loved ones. It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even if we wanted to, for which I apologize. I sincerely seek blessings and love from all of you for my daughter Diva and Jeet.'' -- ANI

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani will donate Rs 10,000 crore for social causes including healthcare and education.