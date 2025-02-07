Answer Rahul's question if you are alive: Raut to EC





Shiv Sena UBT MP, Sanjay Raut says, "If the Election Commission of the country is 'alive' - they must answer what Rahul Gandhi ji has asked. But, the election commission won't reply as they have become the slave of the govt which was formed... From where these additional 39 lakh voters will go? They will go to Bihar. We have seen a few of them in Delhi elections. They will now go to Bihar and then UP."





Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "We have been saying to the election commission that we are finding anomalies. We need the voter list - names and addresses of the voters of Maharashtra. We need the voter list of the Lok Sabha election. We need the voter list of the Vidhan Sabha election. Because we want to understand exactly who these new additionals are. There are many, many, many voters that have been deleted. Voters who are in one booth have been transferred to another booth. Most of these voters come from Dalit communities, tribal communities, and minority communities. We have made repeated requests to the election commission. They have not answered us. The leader of the opposition has said this in Parliament House. The election commission has not responded. Now, the only reason they would not respond is that there is something wrong with what they have done. I am not making any accusations. I am presenting data here clearly."

At the MVA meeting, NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule says, "We want re-elections on the ballot paper to be held even at those constituencies where our candidates have won. 11 seats are such where we lost the elections because of confusion between party symbols. Even the party in power has accepted this. We made many requests to change the symbol from 'Tutari' -- but the request wasn't entertained... We only demand the election commission to be fair."