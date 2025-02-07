RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Amul set up to world's largest dahi plant in...

February 07, 2025  12:06
Dahi is available in bhanr or kulhars in Bengal
Dahi is available in bhanr or kulhars in Bengal
GCMMF, which sells dairy products under the 'Amul' brand, will invest Rs 600 crore to set up an integrated plant in Kolkata, which will also host the world's largest curd (dahi) manufacturing facility, its MD Jayen Mehta said. Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) committed to making this investment during the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), which concluded on Thursday. 

"We will be setting up an integrated dairy plant in Kolkata, West Bengal. The new facility will have the world's largest curd manufacturing plant with a capacity of 10 lakh kg per day," Mehta told PTI. He said the total investment in this dairy plant will be Rs 600 crore. 

The total milk processing capacity will be 15 lakh litres per day.

Mehta said there is a huge demand for curd in Kolkata and its surrounding areas. According to a statement, this state of the art dairy plant is being set up at Sankrail Food Park in Howrah near Kolkata with an investment of Rs 600 crore in two phases by Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd, Anand. 

The consumers of Bengal have a strong preference for curd - popular as tok doi and mishti doi. This plant will help cater to the growing demand in the market. Amul is currently the largest fresh milk brand in Bengal with sales of more than 10 lakh litres of milk per day. 

Amul has a strong milk procurement network in 14 districts of Bengal with more than 1.2 lakh women milk producers associated with it. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Answer Rahul's question if you are alive: Raut to EC
LIVE! Answer Rahul's question if you are alive: Raut to EC

Woman who accused BJP leader of rape booked for extortion
Woman who accused BJP leader of rape booked for extortion

Six individuals, including a woman who accused Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal of rape, have been booked for extortion and criminal intimidation. The Himachal Pradesh police filed a cancellation report in a...

Relief for Sidda, HC refuses CBI probe into MUDA case
Relief for Sidda, HC refuses CBI probe into MUDA case

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law B M Mallikarjun Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Lokayukta police establishment, located...

Another fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh
Another fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh

The fire spread to over a dozen nearby camps, causing significant damage.

RG Kar: HC allows CBI plea, dismisses Bengal's appeal
RG Kar: HC allows CBI plea, dismisses Bengal's appeal

Both the CBI and the state government filed appeals before the high court seeking capital punishment for Roy.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances