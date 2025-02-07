Amul set up to world's largest dahi plant in...





"We will be setting up an integrated dairy plant in Kolkata, West Bengal. The new facility will have the world's largest curd manufacturing plant with a capacity of 10 lakh kg per day," Mehta told PTI. He said the total investment in this dairy plant will be Rs 600 crore.





The total milk processing capacity will be 15 lakh litres per day.





Mehta said there is a huge demand for curd in Kolkata and its surrounding areas. According to a statement, this state of the art dairy plant is being set up at Sankrail Food Park in Howrah near Kolkata with an investment of Rs 600 crore in two phases by Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd, Anand.





The consumers of Bengal have a strong preference for curd - popular as tok doi and mishti doi. This plant will help cater to the growing demand in the market. Amul is currently the largest fresh milk brand in Bengal with sales of more than 10 lakh litres of milk per day.





Amul has a strong milk procurement network in 14 districts of Bengal with more than 1.2 lakh women milk producers associated with it. -- PTI

