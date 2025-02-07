RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


2.29 mn Vehicles Sold In Jan!

February 07, 2025  11:53
Automobile retail sales in the country grew 6.6% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in January, marking a 'moderately positive' note after business dipped the month before.

Passenger vehicles grew almost 16% in January, according to data provided by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).  As many as 2.29 million automobiles were sold last month and 2.15 million in January 2024. It was a 30% rise compared to sales in December 2024. 

All categories began the year well, with sales of two-wheeler, three-wheeler, tractor and commercial vehicles growing by 4%, 6.8%, 5% and 8%, respectively.

"The rise in sales during the month was partially due to the postponement of some sales in December, that resulted in a decline that month," said C S Vigneshwar, president of FADA.

Passenger vehicle sales grew 15.53% Y-o-Y in January and 58.77% compared to December (some December purchases were registered in January for a '2025 model year' advantage).  

-- Shine Jacob/Business Standard
