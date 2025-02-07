18 Indians in Russian armed forces, 16 'missing': Govt





Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha also shared the state-wise domicile of the 18 Indians, saying nine of them were from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Punjab and Haryana, and one each from Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir.





In response to another query, Singh said 12 Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces were "reported to have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict."





"Our Missions and Posts accord high priority to the safety, security and well-being of all Indian nationals abroad and take appropriate action, as and when any request for assistance is received," he said.





The government was asked the details of the number of Indian youths still stranded in Russia and serving in their Army, and the kind of steps taken by the MEA and the Indian Embassy in Russia to repatriate them.





"As per available information, 18 Indian nationals remain in the Russian armed forces out of which 16 individuals have been reported as missing by the Russian side," he said.





The Russian authorities have been requested to provide an update on the remaining Indians in the Russian armed forces, and also to ensure their safety, wellbeing and early discharge, he said. -- PTI

