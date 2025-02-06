Zomato Hires Chief Of Staff, Gets 18,000 CVs





"Following a rigorous selection process, 30 outstanding candidates received offers, and 18 have already joined Zomato and its group companies, including Blinkit, in high-impact roles. These individuals are being competitively compensated for the value they bring, and importantly, no one has paid anything to work with the company," he further said.





Four of the 18 people, who have already joined, work directly with Goyal, and two are in chief of staff roles.





"And we're not done. With 18,000+ applications, we're still carefully sifting through this amazing talent pool. This isn't just a one-time hiring sprint -- it's a long-term investment in the people who will build the future with us. We'll keep reaching out to the right folks, slowly but surely," he added.





"These 30 people, who have been given offers, are founders who bootstrapped startups from their dorm rooms, engineers who rewrote entire tech stacks over a weekend, operators who turned chaos into scale, and a handful of brilliant young minds fresh out of college -- people we believe will lead us into the future.





"What sets them apart? A long-term mindset," said Goyal. "They weren't optimising for short-term outcomes, but for compounding impact -- the most misunderstood mathematical miracle. Finding people who truly get this is rare, and I'm grateful we did."





In November last year, Goyal had shared a job description for chief of staff on X, where the person would have to give Rs 20 lakh for the company's charitable initiative Feeding India. Many on social media had termed this as a marketing gimmick from Goyal. He had also said that the candidate would get 10x more learnings and salary only from year two.





-- Shivani Shinde/Business Standard

After the much publicised search for a chief of staff, food delivery aggregator Zomato has appointed two people for the role.Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, in a post on X, said that the company received over 18,000 applications, of which 150 were shortlisted and interviewed by the company.